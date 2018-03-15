Hampshire consultants join up

Southampton-based construction consultant Evolution5 has acquired Winchester construction consultant John Smith Projects (JSP).

The deal gives Evolution5 a third office, and one with a track record in the residential sector, adding to Evolution5’s construction management and principal design offering.

Jamie Barrett, managing director of Evolution5, said: “The acquisition is important to the continued growth of Evolution5, whilst reinforcing the expertise within the team. JSP is a great fit with Evolution5 with both companies sharing core business principles based on delivering an excellent, bespoke service to clients.”

John Smith Projects (JSP) continues to be led by managing director Andrew Wainewright and remains in its Winchester city centre location.

Mr Wainewright said: “I am looking forward to leading JSP into a new chapter as part of Evolution5, which shares our strong focus on high standards and belief in delivering excellent client service."