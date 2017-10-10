Hand-picked duo joins All Foundations

Piling contractor All Foundations has raided the competition for two new executives.

Neal Willis joins All Foundations as operations director from the senior management team at Expanded Geotechnical.

Chris Henry joins the company from Van Elle as business development manager.

All Foundations, based in Blackwell, Derbyshire is in expansion mode, having recently opened a new rail division and bought two more Casagrande B175 XP piling rigs.

Director Shahrooz Zojaji said: “We are investing in specific talent to enhance and develop specific areas of the business. We are delighted to be joined by Neal and Chris, two people who represent the finest talent in the industry, who will help drive the business forward in the strategic key areas of construction and rail. Both have been handpicked to bring their specific skills to All Foundations, to the benefit of the business and our expanding client base.”

Neal Willis, who as resource leader for Expanded Geotechnical was responsible for all plant and labour, will oversee many of the day-to-day business functions at All Foundations.

He said: “I was struck by the passion Shahrooz and the team have for the business, and the ambition they have to do things bigger, better and stronger, which is something we as engineers are always taught to strive for. The business is growing and so this is an exciting time to join. I am determined to use my experience to help continue to drive that growth.”