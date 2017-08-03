HCA's £8bn panel: full list of winners

The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) has named 70 contractors and developers pre-selected for residential-led development projects on public sector land.

The 70 companies are on the HCA’s Delivery Partner Panel 3 (DPP3), which is available to local authorities, housing associations and other public sector bodies including government departments, NHS Trusts and schools, to help streamline procurement. The new panel is split into five regional lots.

The HCA expects £8bn of work to be awarded through the framework over the next four years.

DPP3 builds on the HCA’s experience of operating its first and second partner panels, which have so far delivered more 43,500 homes through 258 schemes since 2010.

HCA chief executive Nick Walkley said: “This autumn, the HCA will relaunch as Homes England with the ambition of creating a better housing market. We’re determined to get more homes built now and increase the rate of future development. So we hope as many local authorities and public bodies as possible use our improved Delivery Partner Panel to increase the pace of construction of new homes, while saving time, effort and costs.”

And the winners are...

Northeast/Yorkshire/Humber

Bardsley Construction

Barratt Developments

Beaumont Morgan Developments

Bellway Homes

Carillion Igloo

Clarion Housing

Countryside Properties

Esh Construction

Galliford Try

Gentoo

Gleeson Regeneration

Home Group

Interserve

Keepmoat Homes

Kier

Laing O Rourke

Legal & General Homes

Lovell Partnerships

Mears New Homes

Places for People

Redrow Homes

Robert Woodhead

Robertson

Sanctuary Housing Association

Strata Homes

Strategic Team

Taylor Wimpey

Termerim Construction

The Casey

Thirteen

Tolent Construction

United Living (South)

Urban Splash Developments

Wates

Residential

Westleigh Partnerships

Willmott Partnership Homes

Yorkshire Housing

Northwest

B Y Development

Bardsley Construction

Barratt Developments

Beaumont Morgan Developments

Bellway Homes

Bloor Homes

Carillion Igloo

Clarion Housing

Countryside Properties

Eric Wright

Galliford Try

Great Places Housing

Home

Interserve

Keepmoat Homes

Kier

Laing O Rourke

Legal & General Homes

Liverpool Mutual Homes

Lovell Partnerships

Mears New Homes

Morris Homes

Novus Property Solutions

Places for People

Redrow Homes

Robertson

Rowland Homes

Rowlinson Construction

Sanctuary Housing Association

Seddon Solutions

Story Contracting

Strategic Team

Taylor Wimpey

Termerim Construction

United Living (South)

Urban Splash Developments

Wates Residential

Wiggett Construction

Willmott Partnership Homes

Midlands

B Y Development

Bardsley Construction

Barratt Developments

Beaumont Morgan Developments

Bellway Homes

Bloor Homes

Blueprint Partnership

Carillion Igloo

Clarion Housing

Countryside Properties

Crest Nicholson

Deeley

Galliford Try

Heyford Park Settlements LP

Interserve

Jessup Brother

Keepmoat Homes

Kier

Laing O Rourke

Legal & General Homes

London and Quadrant Housing Trust

Lovell Partnerships

Mears New Homes

Morris Homes

Novus Property Solutions

Orbit Homes (2020)

Places for People

Redrow Homes

Robert Woodhead

Robertson

Sanctuary Housing Association

Seddon Solutions

Speller Metcalfe

Strata Homes

Strategic Team

Taylor Wimpey

The Casey

United Living (South)

Urban Splash Developments

Wates

Residential

Willmott Partnership Homes

East/Southeast

A2 Dominion Housing

Barratt Developments

Beaumont Morgan Developments

Bellway Homes

Bloor Homes

Catalyst Housing

Clarion Housing

Countryside Properties

Crest Nicholson

Deeley

Drew Smith

Durkan

Galliford Try

Geoffrey Osborne

Heyford Park Settlements LP

Higgins

Hill Partnerships

Home

Interserve

J Murphy and Sons

Keepmoat Homes

Kier

Laing O Rourke

Legal & General Homes (Communities)

London & Quadrant Housing Trust

Lovell Partnerships

Mace

Mears New Homes

Morris Homes

Mulalley and Company

Orbit Homes (2020)

Places for People

Redrow Homes

Sanctuary Housing Association

Taylor Wimpey

United Living (South)

Urban Splash Developments

Wates Residential

Willmott Partnership Homes

South/Southwest