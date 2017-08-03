News » Over £20m » HCA's £8bn panel: full list of winners » published 3 Aug 2017
HCA's £8bn panel: full list of winners
The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) has named 70 contractors and developers pre-selected for residential-led development projects on public sector land.
The 70 companies are on the HCA’s Delivery Partner Panel 3 (DPP3), which is available to local authorities, housing associations and other public sector bodies including government departments, NHS Trusts and schools, to help streamline procurement. The new panel is split into five regional lots.
The HCA expects £8bn of work to be awarded through the framework over the next four years.
DPP3 builds on the HCA’s experience of operating its first and second partner panels, which have so far delivered more 43,500 homes through 258 schemes since 2010.
HCA chief executive Nick Walkley said: “This autumn, the HCA will relaunch as Homes England with the ambition of creating a better housing market. We’re determined to get more homes built now and increase the rate of future development. So we hope as many local authorities and public bodies as possible use our improved Delivery Partner Panel to increase the pace of construction of new homes, while saving time, effort and costs.”
And the winners are...
Northeast/Yorkshire/Humber
- Bardsley Construction
- Barratt Developments
- Beaumont Morgan Developments
- Bellway Homes
- Carillion Igloo
- Clarion Housing
- Countryside Properties
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try
- Gentoo
- Gleeson Regeneration
- Home Group
- Interserve
- Keepmoat Homes
- Kier
- Laing O Rourke
- Legal & General Homes
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mears New Homes
- Places for People
- Redrow Homes
- Robert Woodhead
- Robertson
- Sanctuary Housing Association
- Strata Homes
- Strategic Team
- Taylor Wimpey
- Termerim Construction
- The Casey
- Thirteen
- Tolent Construction
- United Living (South)
- Urban Splash Developments
- Wates
- Residential
- Westleigh Partnerships
- Willmott Partnership Homes
- Yorkshire Housing
Northwest
- B Y Development
- Bardsley Construction
- Barratt Developments
- Beaumont Morgan Developments
- Bellway Homes
- Bloor Homes
- Carillion Igloo
- Clarion Housing
- Countryside Properties
- Eric Wright
- Galliford Try
- Great Places Housing
- Home
- Interserve
- Keepmoat Homes
- Kier
- Laing O Rourke
- Legal & General Homes
- Liverpool Mutual Homes
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mears New Homes
- Morris Homes
- Novus Property Solutions
- Places for People
- Redrow Homes
- Robertson
- Rowland Homes
- Rowlinson Construction
- Sanctuary Housing Association
- Seddon Solutions
- Story Contracting
- Strategic Team
- Taylor Wimpey
- Termerim Construction
- United Living (South)
- Urban Splash Developments
- Wates Residential
- Wiggett Construction
- Willmott Partnership Homes
Midlands
- B Y Development
- Bardsley Construction
- Barratt Developments
- Beaumont Morgan Developments
- Bellway Homes
- Bloor Homes
- Blueprint Partnership
- Carillion Igloo
- Clarion Housing
- Countryside Properties
- Crest Nicholson
- Deeley
- Galliford Try
- Heyford Park Settlements LP
- Interserve
- Jessup Brother
- Keepmoat Homes
- Kier
- Laing O Rourke
- Legal & General Homes
- London and Quadrant Housing Trust
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mears New Homes
- Morris Homes
- Novus Property Solutions
- Orbit Homes (2020)
- Places for People
- Redrow Homes
- Robert Woodhead
- Robertson
- Sanctuary Housing Association
- Seddon Solutions
- Speller Metcalfe
- Strata Homes
- Strategic Team
- Taylor Wimpey
- The Casey
- United Living (South)
- Urban Splash Developments
- Wates
- Residential
- Willmott Partnership Homes
East/Southeast
- A2 Dominion Housing
- Barratt Developments
- Beaumont Morgan Developments
- Bellway Homes
- Bloor Homes
- Catalyst Housing
- Clarion Housing
- Countryside Properties
- Crest Nicholson
- Deeley
- Drew Smith
- Durkan
- Galliford Try
- Geoffrey Osborne
- Heyford Park Settlements LP
- Higgins
- Hill Partnerships
- Home
- Interserve
- J Murphy and Sons
- Keepmoat Homes
- Kier
- Laing O Rourke
- Legal & General Homes (Communities)
- London & Quadrant Housing Trust
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mace
- Mears New Homes
- Morris Homes
- Mulalley and Company
- Orbit Homes (2020)
- Places for People
- Redrow Homes
- Sanctuary Housing Association
- Taylor Wimpey
- United Living (South)
- Urban Splash Developments
- Wates Residential
- Willmott Partnership Homes
South/Southwest
- A2 Dominion Housing
- B Y Development
- Barratt Developments
- Beaumont Morgan Developments
- Bellway Homes
- Bloor Homes
- Catalyst Housing
- Clarion Housing
- Countryside Properties
- Crest Nicholson
- Deeley
- Drew Smith
- Galliford Try
- HAB Housing & HAB Land
- Heyford Park Settlements LP
- Hill Partnerships
- Home
- Interserve
- Keepmoat Homes
- Kier
- Laing O Rourke
- Legal & General Homes (Communities)
- London and Quadrant Housing Trust
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mace
- Mears New Homes
- Mi-Space
- Ocean Housing
- Places for People
- Redrow Homes
- Sanctuary Housing Association
- Speller Metcalfe
- Taylor Wimpey
- United Living (South)
- Urban Splash
- Developments
- Wates Residential
- Willmott Partnership Homes
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 3 Aug 2017 (last updated on 3 Aug 2017).