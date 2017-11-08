Heathrow reveals long-list for offsite construction hubs

Heathrow Airport has produced a long-list of 65 potential logistic hub locations to serve as centres for off-site construction, selected from an initial 121 applications.

From these 65 locations, Heathrow will select four to be offsite construction and manufacturing hubs to support the airport’s expansion plans.

The long-list includes Laing O’Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Tarmac and Severfield.

As previously reported, Heathrow plans to use its £16bn expansion to drive growth in off-site construction across the UK. The new logistics hubs will pre-assemble components of the expanded airport before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow. One of the benefits is seen as spreading the jobs created by the project across more communities. In April 2017 it invited bids to host the hubs as part of its supply chain management plans.

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “The third runway is not a London centric project – it is one we are opening up to the whole of the UK, asking for its skills and expertise to help build an asset this country so desperately needs to safeguard its future prosperity.”

Heathrow expects the hubs to “create a legacy of construction excellence in the UK for future generations”. The selection process is also expected to add force to the airport’s political influence.

Civil Engineering Contractors Association chief executive Alasdair Reisner said: “We are keen that the whole of the UK benefits from the expansion of Heathrow. We see huge potential for the logistics hubs to stimulate the growth of new industrial heartlands across the country, manufacturing and assembling the high-quality components used by contractors to build world class new facilities for Heathrow.”

The full long-list is:

East Midlands

Corby Land and Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park

Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park

Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal

Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry

East of England

Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth

London

London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6

Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford

North East

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works

Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation

North West

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road

Midas, Airport City

Midas, Kingsway Rochdale

Midas, Logistics North Bolton

Midas, Port Salford

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool

Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate

Northern Ireland

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre

MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks

Scotland

Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park

Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth

Glasgow Prestwick Airport

Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend

Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site

Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate

Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston

Scottish Enterprise, Longannet

Scottish Enterprise, Mossend

Scottish Enterprise, Westfield

South East

Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway

South West

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside

Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works

Wales

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport

Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside

Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend

Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale

Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport

Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside

West Midlands

Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub

Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale

Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood

Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal

Yorkshire and the Humber