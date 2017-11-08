News » UK » Heathrow reveals long-list for offsite construction hubs » published 8 Nov 2017
Heathrow reveals long-list for offsite construction hubs
Heathrow Airport has produced a long-list of 65 potential logistic hub locations to serve as centres for off-site construction, selected from an initial 121 applications.
From these 65 locations, Heathrow will select four to be offsite construction and manufacturing hubs to support the airport’s expansion plans.
The long-list includes Laing O’Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Tarmac and Severfield.
As previously reported, Heathrow plans to use its £16bn expansion to drive growth in off-site construction across the UK. The new logistics hubs will pre-assemble components of the expanded airport before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow. One of the benefits is seen as spreading the jobs created by the project across more communities. In April 2017 it invited bids to host the hubs as part of its supply chain management plans.
Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “The third runway is not a London centric project – it is one we are opening up to the whole of the UK, asking for its skills and expertise to help build an asset this country so desperately needs to safeguard its future prosperity.”
Heathrow expects the hubs to “create a legacy of construction excellence in the UK for future generations”. The selection process is also expected to add force to the airport’s political influence.
Civil Engineering Contractors Association chief executive Alasdair Reisner said: “We are keen that the whole of the UK benefits from the expansion of Heathrow. We see huge potential for the logistics hubs to stimulate the growth of new industrial heartlands across the country, manufacturing and assembling the high-quality components used by contractors to build world class new facilities for Heathrow.”
The full long-list is:
East Midlands
- Corby Land and Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park
- Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park
- Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal
- Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry
East of England
- Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth
London
- London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6
- Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford
North East
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works
- Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation
North West
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road
- Midas, Airport City
- Midas, Kingsway Rochdale
- Midas, Logistics North Bolton
- Midas, Port Salford
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool
- Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate
Northern Ireland
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre
- MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks
Scotland
- Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park
- Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth
- Glasgow Prestwick Airport
- Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend
- Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site
- Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate
- Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston
- Scottish Enterprise, Longannet
- Scottish Enterprise, Mossend
- Scottish Enterprise, Westfield
South East
- Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway
South West
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside
- Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works
Wales
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport
- Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside
- Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend
- Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale
- Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport
- Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside
West Midlands
- Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub
- Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Bishopdyke Enterprises Limited, JCT 42 A1(M) - Sherburn in Elmet
- British Steel, British Steel - Brigg Road
- Doncaster Sheffield Airport Ltd, Aero Centre Yorkshire
- Leeds Bradford Airport Ltd, Leeds Bradford Airport / Logic Leeds
- Severfield UK Ltd, Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
- Sheffield City Region, 31 East
- Sheffield City Region, Ashroyd Business Park
- Sheffield City Region, Enterprise 36
- Sheffield City Region, Former Maltby Colliery
- Sheffield City Region, iPort
- Sheffield City Region, J5M16Unity
