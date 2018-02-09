News » UK » Heathrow reps quiz prefab bidders » published 9 Feb 2018
Heathrow reps quiz prefab bidders
Purchasers from Heathrow Airport have begun a nationwide tour of the sites bidding to be one of its four remote Logistics Hubs for offsite construction.
There are 65 sites that were ‘longlisted’ last year to be offsite manufacturing bases for Heathrow’s planned £16bn expansion programme. The idea is to spread wealth from the southeast across the country and promote offsite construction.
The airport’s chairman, Lord Deighton, launches a nationwide tour of the longlisted Logistics Hubs sites today at one of the applicants, Leeds Bradford Airport.
At each site visit, airport representatives will meet the businesses applying to become a key part of the expansion supply chain strategy. Bidders are expected to have engineering prowess, a skilled and dedicated workforce, capability for the project and adequate transport links to get big loads to Heathrow.
The 65 sites were longlisted in November 2017 from an initial 121 applications. They include Laing O’Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Tarmac and Severfield. Heathrow representatives will visit all longlisted locations in the first half of 2018, and aim to open a pre-qualification questionnaire process later this year. Ultimately, just four sites will be chosen.
Lord Deighton said: “Heathrow Expansion is a once in a generation opportunity to transform the UK construction industry, build for the future and deliver a lasting skills legacy for future generations. All of this comes at a pivotal time for our country, as it prepares itself to leave the EU and where we need to build for our future in both travel and trade.
“An expanded Heathrow is for all of Britain and the Logistics Hubs are instrumental in our aim to ensure that expansion spreads the huge potential of its £187bn in economic benefits across the UK, whilst minimising the impact on the airport’s local communities. Off-site construction is an innovative way for these balances to be met and we can’t wait to see for ourselves the opportunity we have in working with the best businesses in the country.”
As previously reported, the full long-list is:
East Midlands
- Corby Land and Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park
- Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park
- Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal
- Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry
East of England
- Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth
London
- London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6
- Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford
North East
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works
- Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation
North West
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road
- Midas, Airport City
- Midas, Kingsway Rochdale
- Midas, Logistics North Bolton
- Midas, Port Salford
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool
- Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate
Northern Ireland
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre
- MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks
Scotland
- Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park
- Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth
- Glasgow Prestwick Airport
- Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend
- Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site
- Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate
- Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston
- Scottish Enterprise, Longannet
- Scottish Enterprise, Mossend
- Scottish Enterprise, Westfield
South East
- Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway
South West
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside
- Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works
Wales
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport
- Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside
- Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend
- Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale
- Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport
- Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside
West Midlands
- Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub
- Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Bishopdyke Enterprises Limited, JCT 42 A1(M) - Sherburn in Elmet
- British Steel, British Steel - Brigg Road
- Doncaster Sheffield Airport Ltd, Aero Centre Yorkshire
- Leeds Bradford Airport Ltd, Leeds Bradford Airport / Logic Leeds
- Severfield UK Ltd, Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
- Sheffield City Region, 31 East
- Sheffield City Region, Ashroyd Business Park
- Sheffield City Region, Enterprise 36
- Sheffield City Region, Former Maltby Colliery
- Sheffield City Region, iPort
- Sheffield City Region, J5M16Unity
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).