Heathrow reps quiz prefab bidders

Purchasers from Heathrow Airport have begun a nationwide tour of the sites bidding to be one of its four remote Logistics Hubs for offsite construction.

There are 65 sites that were ‘longlisted’ last year to be offsite manufacturing bases for Heathrow’s planned £16bn expansion programme. The idea is to spread wealth from the southeast across the country and promote offsite construction.

The airport’s chairman, Lord Deighton, launches a nationwide tour of the longlisted Logistics Hubs sites today at one of the applicants, Leeds Bradford Airport.

At each site visit, airport representatives will meet the businesses applying to become a key part of the expansion supply chain strategy. Bidders are expected to have engineering prowess, a skilled and dedicated workforce, capability for the project and adequate transport links to get big loads to Heathrow.

The 65 sites were longlisted in November 2017 from an initial 121 applications. They include Laing O’Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Tarmac and Severfield. Heathrow representatives will visit all longlisted locations in the first half of 2018, and aim to open a pre-qualification questionnaire process later this year. Ultimately, just four sites will be chosen.

Lord Deighton said: “Heathrow Expansion is a once in a generation opportunity to transform the UK construction industry, build for the future and deliver a lasting skills legacy for future generations. All of this comes at a pivotal time for our country, as it prepares itself to leave the EU and where we need to build for our future in both travel and trade.

“An expanded Heathrow is for all of Britain and the Logistics Hubs are instrumental in our aim to ensure that expansion spreads the huge potential of its £187bn in economic benefits across the UK, whilst minimising the impact on the airport’s local communities. Off-site construction is an innovative way for these balances to be met and we can’t wait to see for ourselves the opportunity we have in working with the best businesses in the country.”

As previously reported, the full long-list is:

East Midlands

Corby Land and Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park

Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park

Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal

Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry

East of England

Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth

London

London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6

Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford

North East

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works

Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation

North West

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road

Midas, Airport City

Midas, Kingsway Rochdale

Midas, Logistics North Bolton

Midas, Port Salford

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool

Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate

Northern Ireland

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre

MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks

Scotland

Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park

Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth

Glasgow Prestwick Airport

Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend

Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site

Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate

Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston

Scottish Enterprise, Longannet

Scottish Enterprise, Mossend

Scottish Enterprise, Westfield

South East

Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway

South West

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside

Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works

Wales

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport

Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside

Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend

Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale

Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport

Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside

West Midlands

Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub

Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale

Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood

Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal

Yorkshire and the Humber