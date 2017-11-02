Henry Boot selected for Manchester's Island Site

Henry Boot Developments has been appointed by Greater Manchester Property Venture Fund (GMPVF) to bring forward the redevelopment of three city centre buildings.

The buildings – Grange House, Old Colony House and Ridgefield – are on John Dalton Street and are collectively known as the Island Site. They are currently home to a range of office, retail and leisure operators.

Close to both Spinningfields and St Peter’s Square in Manchester city centre, it is considered an important regeneration project.

The appointment further expands Henry Boot’s portfolio in Manchester, which includes The Silk Works in Spinningfields, The Courthouse on Deansgate, the Equitable Building on St Anne’s Square and Kampus, its £250m joint venture with Capital & Centric.

Councillor Kieran Quinn, who chairs the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, said: “We are very pleased to appoint Henry Boot Developments as our joint venture partner for the Island Site and look forward to creating a landmark development that befits the prominent location in the hub of the city centre.”