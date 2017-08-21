News » UK » Highways England appoints interim major projects director » published 21 Aug 2017
Highways England appoints interim major projects director
Highways England has recruited Peter Mumford to act as interim executive director for major projects until a permanent appointment is made.
The departure of Peter Adams for London City Airport has created a vacancy in the top team of Highways England.
Peter Mumford joins Highways England from claims consultant HKA (formally Hill International) where he was vice president. Before that, he held senior positions at Aecom, EC Harris and Turner & Townsend.
Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “It is important that we continue to have the right mix of individuals to lead the company as we deliver the challenging target we have been set by government.”
