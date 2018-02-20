News » Over £20m » Highways England tenders £326m Area 10 contract » published 20 Feb 2018
Highways England tenders £326m Area 10 contract
Contractors wanting to pitch to look after motorways and trunk roads in Highways England’s Area 10 have until 10th May 2018 to get their paperwork in.
Highways England has today published a contract notice seeking a maintenance and response contractor (MRC) for Area 10, which covers Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
The chosen contractor will provide all routine and cyclic maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery in the region for a 15-year term. Estimated value of the contract is £326m.
Highways England is holding a tender conference next week, 27th February 2018 at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel. Registration is via highways.bravosolution.co.uk.
