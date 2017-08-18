Hill brings in JS Wright for Fish Island Village

Building services contractor JS Wright has secured a £10.5m contract on the Fish Island Village regeneration scheme in east London.

Developer Hill, working in joint venture with housing association Peabody, has commissioned JS Wright to supply and install the mechanical services for 423 private and affordable apartments at the canalside development in Hackney Wick, next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The apartments will be spread across 13 buildings with wharf-inspired designs, in keeping with the warehouses and industrial buildings that used to be on the site.

JS Wright will install a centralised energy centre and a pipe network to deliver low pressure hot water from the unit to each apartment through heat interface units. It will also equip each apartment with underfloor heating and an internal rainwater system, as well as a booster set and tank room for delivering instant cold water to all the properties.

The brief also includes fitting a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system that will use the outgoing air from each apartment to heat incoming fresh air.

JS Wright will also install sanitary ware and above-ground drainage for the buildings, along with building management controls including M-Bus wiring for metering each apartment’s energy consumption.

The 26-month contract is scheduled for completion in September 2019. The commission follows the firm’s award of a £4.5m contract by Hill to deliver the mechanical services for phase 1B of the 1,500-home Blackwell Reach scheme in Tower Hamlets.