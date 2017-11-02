Hill secures role on Cairo Metro

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has appointed Hill International to provide project management services and technical assistance for the latest phase of the Cairo Metro - Line 3 project in Egypt.

The six-year contract has an estimated value to Hill of approximately US$4.4m (£3.3m).

The Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) is constructing the new mass transit system in response to a growing population and escalating traffic and road problems. The transit master plan includes six metro lines, two of which are complete (Line 1 and Line 2). Line 3, which is partially in operation, is being constructed in phases. Phase 1 is currently operational, phase 2 is partially operational and phase 3 has begun. Hill's scope pertains to Line 3, phase 3.

Line 3 connects Attaba in east-central Cairo with Abbasia and Heliopolis to the northeast. When complete, the line will extend from the northwest of the Greater Cairo area at Imbaba to the northeast serving the Cairo International Airport. The total length of the line will be approximately 30.6km of which 28.1km is underground section.

“Cairo is the largest city in Africa and ranked as one of the most densely populated cities in the world,” said Waleed Abdel-Fattah, senior vice president and managing director of Hill's North Africa region. “This metro system will have an immense impact on Cairo's traffic congestion and the quality of life of its citizens.”