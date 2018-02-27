Hirebase invests in micro Kubotas

Hirebase Tool & Equipment Hire has added 50 new Kubota machines to add to its hire fleet after experiencing rising demand for micro excavators.

The new purchases include the 800kg Kubota K008-3 model as well as several 1.5-tonne machines.

Hirebase, which is situated within more than 130 Buildbase locations, says that the K008-3 has proved to be one of its most popular machines because of its suitability for domestic and roadside applications where space is usually restricted.

Managing director Adrian Watts said: “The main reason we purchased the micro-excavators was because of the customer demand for the K008-3 machines and Kubota having the supply to facilitate this. The model is a massive favourite of our customer base and as far as we’re concerned they’re the best machines currently on the market for their particular weight category.”

He added: “Our fleet is growing and this is credit to the quality of the machines Kubota produces. Now that we hold so many of the K008-3s, it’s enabled us to gain business from other hire companies as well as our existing and potential customers. The machine is compact, it excavates far above its weight and, in my opinion, the performance is head and shoulders above the competition.”