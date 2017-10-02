Hochtief wins Australian solar project

An Australian subsidiary of Hochtief has won a contract worth AU$133m to build a solar farm at Robinvale in Victoria.

UGL, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic business, will build stage one of the 110MWDC Bannerton Solar Park for client Foresight Solar Australia. The project involves the engineering, procurement and construction of stage one of the solar park, including an associated substation and connection to the grid.

Work is due to begin late this year and the solar park is expected to be generating power to the grid from July 2018. Once operational, UGL will provide operation and maintenance services for a two-year period.

UGL has already delivered five solar projects and currently has four under construction: Emu Downs in Western Australia, Kidston and Collinsville in Queensland and White Rock in New South Wales.