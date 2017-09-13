Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Hochtief wins Singapore sewerage project » published 13 Sep 2017

Hochtief wins Singapore sewerage project

Hochtief subisidiary Leighton Asia has won a contract for 7.9km of sewer tunnels in Singpore.

Phase 1 was completed in 2009 Above: Phase 1 was completed in 2009

The A$470m (£285m) contract for Singapore’s national water agency, PUB, is part of phase two of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS).

Construction is scheduled to begin next month for completion by mid-2023.

The works include the design and construction of approximately 7.9km of sewer tunnels, each with an internal diameter of 6m, as well as shafts, hydraulic structures and other facilities associated with the system.

The DTSS uses large, deep tunnels to convey wastewater to centralised reclamation plants. Phase 1 of the project completed in 2008. The second phase will be delivered via a number of works packages to eventually complete 40km of deep tunnels and 60km of link sewers, along with associated hydraulic structures and air management facilities.

Sister company UGL has secured a contract in March for process upgrades, equipment replacement and maintenance services at the Woodleigh Waterworks treatment plant in the central area of Singapore.

 

This article was published on 13 Sep 2017 (last updated on 13 Sep 2017).

