Hundreds more Carillion staff laid off

Another 230 former Carillion employees have been laid off this week, bringing the total redundancies since the company’s liquidation to 1,371 and rising.

In total, to date 8,066 jobs have been saved by the Official Receiver and its special managers from PwC who are winding down the affairs of Carillion.

These numbers do not include contracts where an intention to purchase has been agreed but not formally concluded.

Approximately 8,000 employees are still retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “Work is continuing to find new suppliers to take on Carillion’s public and private sector contracts with ongoing employment now secured for a further 456 employees. Over 8,000 of Carillion’s workforce have now been placed into secure jobs. I am continuing to facilitate the transfer of employees on exisiting or similar terms wherever possible.

“Unfortunately as the liquidation proceeds some roles supporting contracts that have transferred are no longer required. As a result 230 employees have been declared redundant and will leave the business later this week.

“Discussions with potential purchasers continue and I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”