News » UK » Hurcomb joins Van Elle board » published 1 Nov 2017
Hurcomb joins Van Elle board
David Hurcomb, the chief executive of building services contractor NG Bailey Group, has joined the board of geotechnical engineering contractor Van Elle as a non-executive director.
David Hurcomb, aged 53, has been chief executive of NG Bailey since 2010. He was previously managing director of Carillion for two years, having joined in 2008 from Balfour Beatty.
As a non-executive director of AIM-listed Van Elle, he will chair the remuneration committee.
Adrian Barden, chairman of Van Elle, said: “His wealth of experience will further enhance our strategic focus on delivering profitable growth over the medium term.”
This article was published on 1 Nov 2017 (last updated on 1 Nov 2017).