Cylinder redesign enhances hydraulic shear power

Kinshofer has introduced new shears for demolition contractors that offer more power without being any bigger or heavier.

The key to the improved performance of the new shears is the four chambers in the hydraulic cylinders instead of two.

The DXS-50 is the first model in a series of new hydraulic mobile excavator shears from Kinshofer.

The manufacturer says that its DemaPower cylinder technology gives the DXS-50 the same power as shears two sizes larger. The cylinder uses four chambers instead of the two found in other shears, resulting in 20% more surface area within the cylinder. That allows the DXS Series to exert up to 25% more power from a smaller attachment, it is claimed.

The 4,500kg DXS-50 has a closing force of 10,700 kilonewtons, compared to 8,210 kilonewtons from its 4,100kg predecessor, the DRS-45.

“Traditionally, more power means a larger cylinder, which results in a bigger, heavier shear and, often, a larger machine,” said Kinshofer North America general manager Francois Martin. “The DXS-50 has the same-sized cylinder as shears in the same weight class, but with 20% more power, allowing our customers to achieve higher performance without investing in larger carriers.”

Like the DRS-45, the DXS-50 is suited for 23- to 32-tonne carriers when boom mounted, and 29- to 45-tonne carriers when stick mounted.