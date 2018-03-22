News » UK » Interserve granted 30 more days to finalise refinancing » published 22 Mar 2018
Interserve granted 30 more days to finalise refinancing
Interserve has secured another four weeks’ breathing space in its quest for a financing deal but it says that resolution is close.
Interserve says that it has reached agreement in principle on major commercial terms for a deal that sees its lenders and other financial stakeholders take up to 20% equity in the company. However, the deal remains subject to credit approval from all providers before the new facilities are finalised.
In mid-December Interserve was been granted additional short-term funding and a deferral for the test date for compliance with its loan covenants until 31st March 2018.
Lenders have now agreed to another 30 days’ extension – until 30th April 2018 – to enable all the refinancing paperwork to be completed.
The additional facilities comprise cash facilities of £196.6m plus bonding facilities of up to £95m, maturing in September 2021. Existing debt and private placement loan notes will now end at the same time.
This will give Interserve, in total, cash borrowing facilities of £834m until September 2021.
The company expects to be paying out £56m in interest on the finance in 2018.
As part of the proposed deal terms, Interserve expects to issue warrants to its lenders to buy shares at 10 pence per share (the nominal price of each share). If exercised, this would provide the warrant holders with an interest of up to 20% of the post-issue share capital.
Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: "Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Interserve and a major step in securing a firm financial platform to underpin the group's future. We are encouraged by the support from our lenders in respect of these new facilities, which will allow the new management team to execute our business plan, focused on delivering a great service for customers, driving growth and restoring value."
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 22 Mar 2018 (last updated on 22 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles