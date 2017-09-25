Ireland awards highways package

The Irish government has awarded a contract covering a trio of highway upgrades, marking the start of its ‘Building on Recovery’ investment programme.

The contract awarded to SIAC/Colas JV includes the M7 Naas to Newbridge Bypass upgrade, the M7 Osberstown Interchange and R407 Sallins Bypass.

Minister for transport, tourism and sport Shane Ross said that the work is the first of the major road upgrade projects included in the 'Building on Recovery' capital investment plan to go to construction. The M7 Naas road widening will improve traffic flow on the main Dublin to Cork corridor while the Osberstown Interchange and the Sallins Bypass will enhance connectivity between the M7 and the towns of Naas and Sallins.

The scheme includes six new structures, including two bridges over the River Liffey, a bridge over the Grand Canal, the new Osberstown Interchange bridge over the M7 motorway and a minor road bridge carrying Osberstown Road over the Sallins Bypass.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement: "I'm thrilled that work will start soon on widening the M7 from Naas to the M9, along with the bypass of Sallins and a new Interchange at Osberstown. It's a vital motorway for commuters and for freight transport, which is prone to congestion at peak times. This project will also benefit residents and businesses in County Kildare with improved access.”

Work is scheduled for full completion in early 2020 and the clients for the scheme are the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport (DTTaS), Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) & Kildare County Council.