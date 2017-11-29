News » International » ISG begins fast-track fit-out of Singapore HQ » published 29 Nov 2017
ISG begins fast-track fit-out of Singapore HQ
ISG is embarking on a four-week fit-out for a Japanese shipping corporation’s new global headquarters in Singapore.
Ocean Network Express will move into its new HQ in Marina One East Tower in January 2018 following the company’s consolidation of three Japanese shipping companies.
ISG will fit out 50,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over two storeys on level 16 and 17 of the building. It is responsible for all contract management and procurement processes through to the construction and delivery of the project. It will be managing at least 17 trade contractors.
The fit-out includes the installation of all mechanical and electrical systems, the latest audio visual and communications equipment, IT and security systems across both floors.
The project will see the creation of 31 meeting and conference suites, open and enclosed office areas, two ‘command centres’, a 4,000 sq ft café at the heart of the office and a connecting feature staircase.
The construction phase will last four weeks and will be built to meet BCA Green Mark Platinum.
