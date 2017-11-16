Jacobs opens massive new office in India

Jacobs has opened a new Mumbai office able to house up to 2,200 employees.

The new Gigaplex Office in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, houses one of Jacobs’ largest workforces at a single location and is intended to serve projects and programmes for clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Jacobs has been operating in India for more than 50 years. “Our local teams in India have successfully executed some of the most complex and technically challenging projects across the world,” said Jacobs India managing director Ron Reed. “Expanding our presence in a new and modern facility like Gigaplex Office, coupled with our investment in a common set of tools and processes, further enables us to partner with our global teams and work more closely with our international clients, helping to understand their business and meet long term objectives.”

said Jacobs interim head of global petroleum and chemicals Vinayak Pai said: “This expansion is crucial to Jacobs’ growth strategy and further enhances our ability to provide innovative solutions to our global clients. This investment in our capacity and capabilities in India is yet another milestone in organizing our work in the most effective, efficient and economical way possible, leveraging the talent and expertise of our employees around the globe.”