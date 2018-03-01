News » UK » Jacobs wins Lancs roads study » published 1 Mar 2018
Jacobs wins Lancs roads study
Highways England has commissioned consulting engineer Jacobs to develop options solutions for improving the transport network around the motorways northwest of Manchester.
The Manchester North-West Quadrant project aims to improve capacity and reliability of east-west road connections between Leeds and Liverpool.
Over a two-year term, Jacobs and its supply chain partners will identify potential route options for increasing capacity and resilience on this part of the network. The project scope includes engineering, technological, environmental, economic and traffic modelling analysis, together with stakeholder management and design project management.
“The Manchester North-West Quadrant project is a critical part of the northern transport network and has the potential to impact local, regional, national and international transport movements,” said Jacobs senior vice president Donald Morrison. “As a leading provider of transportation infrastructure solutions, we look forward to delivering practical options that can be taken forward for public consultation.”
This article was published on 1 Mar 2018
