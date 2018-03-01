Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu March 01 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Jacobs wins Lancs roads study » published 1 Mar 2018

Jacobs wins Lancs roads study

Highways England has commissioned consulting engineer Jacobs to develop options solutions for improving the transport network around the motorways northwest of Manchester.

The Manchester North-West Quadrant project aims to improve capacity and reliability of east-west road connections between Leeds and Liverpool.

Over a two-year term, Jacobs and its supply chain partners will identify potential route options for increasing capacity and resilience on this part of the network. The project scope includes engineering, technological, environmental, economic and traffic modelling analysis, together with stakeholder management and design project management.

“The Manchester North-West Quadrant project is a critical part of the northern transport network and has the potential to impact local, regional, national and international transport movements,” said Jacobs senior vice president Donald Morrison. “As a leading provider of transportation infrastructure solutions, we look forward to delivering practical options that can be taken forward for public consultation.”

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).

More News Channels