Jobs axed in trade association revamp

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) is cutting staff levels in a restructure of the organisation.

BESA said the staff cull was “to improve the efficiency of operations” and added that it was not yet able to say how deep the cuts would go.

The changes follow a two-year review dating back the arrival of chief executive Paul McLaughlin.

In a statement, BESA said the reasoning behind the headcount reduction was “a desire to accelerate the recruitment of new members and continue growing its training provision”.

It added: “Our revised strategy and structure reflects the Association’s renewed focus on the areas of highest priority for members.”

It said priority areas were training, legal and commercial support but did not say what other services were being reduced or scrapped.

“We are sorry that these strategic decisions have impacted directly on specific roles within the business,” said Mr McLaughlin. “However, difficult decisions come with the territory and, at a time of considerable economic uncertainty, it is crucial for the long-term success and prosperity of BESA and its members that we focus our resources in the areas where they can make most difference.”

BESA was previously called the Heating & Ventilating Contractors Association until a rebranding in 2012.