News » UK » Jobs axed in trade association revamp » published 27 Sep 2017
Jobs axed in trade association revamp
The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) is cutting staff levels in a restructure of the organisation.
BESA said the staff cull was “to improve the efficiency of operations” and added that it was not yet able to say how deep the cuts would go.
The changes follow a two-year review dating back the arrival of chief executive Paul McLaughlin.
In a statement, BESA said the reasoning behind the headcount reduction was “a desire to accelerate the recruitment of new members and continue growing its training provision”.
It added: “Our revised strategy and structure reflects the Association’s renewed focus on the areas of highest priority for members.”
It said priority areas were training, legal and commercial support but did not say what other services were being reduced or scrapped.
“We are sorry that these strategic decisions have impacted directly on specific roles within the business,” said Mr McLaughlin. “However, difficult decisions come with the territory and, at a time of considerable economic uncertainty, it is crucial for the long-term success and prosperity of BESA and its members that we focus our resources in the areas where they can make most difference.”
BESA was previously called the Heating & Ventilating Contractors Association until a rebranding in 2012.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 27 Sep 2017 (last updated on 27 Sep 2017).