News » Over £20m » Keepmoat preferred for Glasgow Sighthill » published 17 Oct 2017
Keepmoat preferred for Glasgow Sighthill
Glasgow City Council has selected Keepmoat Homes as its preferred developer for 826 new homes in the Sighthill area of the city.
The new housing, along with shops and commercial development, is expected to complete the £250m regeneration of Sighthill over the next decade.
New mid-market rent homes will be built by Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) and let and managed by GHA's partners in Wheatley Group, Lowther Homes, with the private homes, retail unit and commercial development being delivered through a development agreement between Keepmoat Homes and Glasgow City Council.
When complete, the regeneration of Sighthill will deliver almost 1,000 (141 new GHA homes are already built and occupied) homes for sale and rent; a community school campus; a footbridge across the M8; a road bridge across the railway to link Sighthill and Port Dundas; and improved parkland throughout the area.
This article was published on 17 Oct 2017 (last updated on 17 Oct 2017).