News » UK » Keller MD moves to Uretek » published 11 Oct 2017
Keller MD moves to Uretek
International ground engineering specialist Uretek has appointed Richard Holmes as managing director of its UK operations.
Richard Holmes joins Uretek UK from Keller Geotechnique, where he was also managing director. He has previously worked for Van Elle and Halcrow, on projects ranging from the Millennium Dome to the Channel Tunnel.
Uretek is a Finnish company that specialises in geopolymer technology for ground engineering. Former UK managing director Roland Caldbeck is now group vice president for sales.
Richard Holmes said: “Uretek is an exciting and innovative company with ambitious growth plans for the UK. My primary role will be to provide direction and strategy for this growth, whilst also building strong relationships with existing and new customers. The potential of the UK market is enormous and one of my goals is to ensure it is in the best position possible, with the right people, products and services to capitalise on these opportunities.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 11 Oct 2017 (last updated on 11 Oct 2017).