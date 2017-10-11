Keller MD moves to Uretek

International ground engineering specialist Uretek has appointed Richard Holmes as managing director of its UK operations.

Richard Holmes joins Uretek UK from Keller Geotechnique, where he was also managing director. He has previously worked for Van Elle and Halcrow, on projects ranging from the Millennium Dome to the Channel Tunnel.

Uretek is a Finnish company that specialises in geopolymer technology for ground engineering. Former UK managing director Roland Caldbeck is now group vice president for sales.

Richard Holmes said: “Uretek is an exciting and innovative company with ambitious growth plans for the UK. My primary role will be to provide direction and strategy for this growth, whilst also building strong relationships with existing and new customers. The potential of the UK market is enormous and one of my goals is to ensure it is in the best position possible, with the right people, products and services to capitalise on these opportunities.”