Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Keltbray moves into lifting services » published 7 Nov 2017

Keltbray moves into lifting services

Keltbray’s diversification from its demolition roots continues with the establishment of Keltbray Lifting Services.

ALE's SK190 crane working for Keltbray at Earls Court Above: ALE's SK190 crane working for Keltbray at Earls Court

Steven Leyton, Keltbray’s group lifting operations manager, took to the LinkedIn social media platform to announce: “So the day has arrived – we have been working extensively to put in place our external lifting solutions business. Keltbray Lifting Services are now in a position to provide our lifting expertise externally as lifting consultants and contract lift providers.

“We have built up a great track record for lifting operations delivery within our internal works, specialising in demolition and technically difficult lifting solutions.”

He adds that Keltbray has shown its lifting credentials on the Earls Court redevelopment in west London, where it is working with specialist lifting contractor ALE and its huge SK190 lattice crane, as well as at Battersea Power Station regeneration and Iron Bridge Power Station decommissioning.

Since its acquisition by chief executive Brendan Kerr in 2003, Keltbray has grown from a £22m demolition company into a £370m leading specialist contractor, providing engineering, construction, demolition, decommissioning, remediation, rail and environmental services across the country.

 

 

 

This article was published on 7 Nov 2017 (last updated on 8 Nov 2017).

