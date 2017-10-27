Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Kier breaks ground on £25m school » published 27 Oct 2017

Kier breaks ground on £25m school

Kier has started work on the construction of a new £25m school in Sheffield.

Kier director Nick Shepherd (right) is helped by Adam Goldstein from Astrea Academy Trust, Cllr Jackie Drayton and council director John Doyle Above: Kier director Nick Shepherd (right) is helped by Adam Goldstein from Astrea Academy Trust, Cllr Jackie Drayton and council director John Doyle

Astrea Academy Sheffield is due to open in Woodside in the northeast of the city in September 2018.

Kier Construction is working with architect Race Cottam Associates.

The campus will incorporate the existing Grade II listed former Pye Bank School, which is currently being refurbished. The school will have capacity for almost 1,500 pupils.

Sheffield councillor Jackie Drayton said at the ground breaking ceremony this week: “It’s brilliant to see the start of the building works at the new school. I know that this new school will be a real asset to the area, to the families that use it and the wider community, and that by working with Kier Construction, Race Cottam Architects and the school’s sponsor, Astrea Academy Trust, we have a wonderful opportunity to help our children and young people realise their full potential.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 27 Oct 2017 (last updated on 27 Oct 2017).

