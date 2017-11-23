Kier gets green light for £25m Ayr school

Plans to build a new Queen Margaret Academy in Ayr are a step closer with contracts now signed after reaching financial close.

Main contractor Kier Construction is now preparing to move on site to get work under way on the £25m project for South Ayrshire Council.

The new Queen Margaret Academy will be built in the grounds of the existing school and is expected to open in October 2019, providing places for 800 pupils. The current building will be demolished after the new school opens with the site to be fully landscaped.

Facilities will include a large games hall, two gyms, two all-weather pitches and hard games courts, as well as classrooms with interactive information & communications technology (ICT).

Kier Construction regional managing director Brian McQuade said: “We’ll be on site soon to start to deliver this state-of-the-art teaching, sporting and community facility at Queen Margaret Academy, which will help to support future generations. As with all of our activity across Scotland, we will encourage the use of locally based suppliers and subcontractors, bringing economic growth in the area and providing employment and training opportunities for the people of Ayrshire.”