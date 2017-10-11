News » Over £20m » Kier helps Leicester Uni with development plans » published 11 Oct 2017
Kier helps Leicester Uni with development plans
The University of Leicester has chosen Kier and Equitix to work with it on plans for a major redevelopment project.
Kier will build new purpose-built student halls as well as teaching blocks and a multi-storey car park on the Freemen’s Common site next to the university’s central campus. Equitix’s expertise is raising capital.
University of Leicester estates director Brita Sreadsaid: “We are delighted to bring Equitix and Kier into the team to deliver this exciting project. They impressed us with their strong track record and their innovative initial designs for this site.
“The existing student residences at Freemen’s Common are coming to the end of their life, which presented an ideal opportunity for us to look at this area as a whole and how it could be redeveloped to provide a better range of accommodation. This project is a key part of our wider programme to transform our estate to provide the high-quality facilities needed to support the continued delivery of world-class academic activity and an excellent student experience.”
Kier Construction regional managing director Mark Pausey said: “We have a strong track record in providing student accommodation and educational facilities and look forward to continuing work with Equitix and the university on this scheme.”
Pre-application consultation on the scheme starts in November 2017 next month, with a planning submission expected before the end of the year. Subject to planning, construction could start in early summer 2018.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 11 Oct 2017 (last updated on 11 Oct 2017).