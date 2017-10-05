Kier lands £25m Southwark school project

Kier has won a £25.3m contract to build a new secondary school in south London.

The London Borough of Southwark has brought in Kier for the construction of the Charter School in East Dulwich, which will have capacity for 1,680 students aged 11 to 18.

The new school will have two main buildings with a a combined 9,750 square feet. Kier will construct the main teaching building, sports and dining halls and associated open space and parking areas. The works will complete in winter 2018, with the school opening its doors to students in early 2019.

The win adds to Kier’s presence in Southwark, where the company is the council’s sole provider for corporate facilities management in a deal that runs until 2020. Under the contract, Kier undertakes a range of planned and reactive maintenance across the borough as well as minor works.