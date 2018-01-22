Kier takes on Carillion JV staff

Carillion employees working on motorway jobs in joint venture with Kier are set to move across to become employees of Kier.

Kier has assumed full responsibility for the Highways England smart motorway schemes on which it had been working in joint venture with Carillion.

Kier said that all Carillion employees currently working on the schemes have been offered the opportunity to join Kier. In total approximately 150 Carillion employees will be moving to Kier in the next week, including seven apprentices.

Kier is also in the CEK joint venture with Carillion and Eiffage on seven HS2 civil engineering packages, under contract lots C2 and C3. Kier and Eiffage are now 50/50 joint venture partners on the contracts and all 51 Carillion employees here have been offered the opportunity to join Kier/Eiffage.

Kier chief executive Haydn Mursell said: "We have been working collaboratively with our clients and are pleased to have reached agreement with government concerning these joint ventures. We have been able to take action quickly and reassure the project teams that they continue to play an important role in the delivery of these contracts.”

In a trading update today, Kier also reports that it has added £140m to its order book value in the form of contract extensions for McNicholas, the utilities contractor it acquired in July 2017.

These include: a five-year £31m 'Gas to the West' network distribution operation for SGN Natural Gas in Northern Ireland; a £40m contract extension to 2022 to the Phoenix Natural Gas contract in Northern Ireland, and; a one-year £30m contract extension to 2020 for the Network Rail CP5 high voltage and electrification and plant framework.