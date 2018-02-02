Kier tops January 2018 contracts league

Kier rose to the top of the Builders’ Conference BCLive contracts league table in January 2018 with a haul of 24 contracts worth a total of £526.3m.

In a month dominated by the collapse of Carillion, the rest of the construction industry continued about its business, winning work. The total value of new work awarded in the first month of the year was more than £4.5bn, roughly the same as for January 2017.

Kier also won the Builders’ Conference contractor of the year award for 2017.

The largest of Kier’s 24 contracts signed in January is a £160m new build for Public Health England that will see the construction of a new bioscience laboratory in Harlow, Essex.

Galliford Try claimed second place on the BCLive league table with 10 individual new contract awards with a combined value of £240.4m – less than half Kier's winning total. The largest of Galliford Try's new contracts a £180m job is for the construction of 611 apartments for Genesis Housing Group in London.

A £115m contract at Luton Airport helped to propel Volker Fitzpatrick into third place, with a total of £205m.

Housing once again provided the lion’s share of work, contributing £1.33bn to the £4.52bn monthly total. Construction for schools, colleges and universities accounted for just over £900m of new contract awards.