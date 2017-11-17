News » Over £20m » Kier wins £35m Scottish hospital expansion » published 17 Nov 2017
Kier wins £35m Scottish hospital expansion
Kier Construction Scotland has been chosen to develop a new elective care facility at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank.
The building work, at this stage valued at £34.5m over two phases, involves building a cataract surgery unit as well as an additional orthopaedic and elective surgical care facility.
The contract award is on the back of a Scottish government announcement for expansion of the Golden Jubilee and five new elective treatment centres to be built across the country to carry out procedures like hip, knees and cataracts to reduce patient waiting times.
Kier Construction Scotland is expected to start on site early next year and complete by 2021. Kier Construction Scotland has also recently worked at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and Inverclyde Royal Hospital.
Managing director Brian McQuade said: “This is another major win for Kier Construction Scotland and illustrates our strength in delivering healthcare projects throughout Scotland. These new facilities will provide improved healthcare services within the Golden Jubilee National Hospital and well as giving the local economy a boost as we will be creating local jobs and learning opportunities for local suppliers.”
Kier is one of five principal supply chain partners on the Framework Scotland 2, a national procurement programme for healthcare new build and refurbishment projects. The Golden Jubilee contract was procured through this. Kier is also one of five principal supply chain partners on the NHS’s £600m Health Facilities Scotland framework for Capital Development in Scotland.
