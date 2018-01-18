King Lifting sets up Hinkley Point office

West Country crane hire specialist King Lifting has opened of a dedicated project division to service the lifting requirements at the new nuclear power station being constructed at Hinkley in Somerset.

The new division will service all contracts at Hinkley Point build located from its offices at the Somerset Energy Innovation Centre.

Commercial director Tristan King said: “We are very pleased to announce the opening of our dedicated project division to service our clients on this prestigious build. With our head office, heavy crane division and training centre based in Bristol, geographically it makes a lot of sense to support the build of Hinkley Point C Power station.

"We have vast amounts of knowledge within our business and have recruited key individuals who can support King Lifting in making sure that the highest level of safety and service standards are delivered to our clients. Our continual investment programme in cranes and lifting equipment incorporating the latest safety features and technology further demonstrates our long term commitment and ability to service a project of this scale”