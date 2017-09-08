Kirby footie training plans approved

Liverpool Football Club’s plans to build a new £50m training centre have secured outline approval from Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council's planning committee.

Liverpool FC wants to redevelop its Academy site at Kirkby to combine it with a new first-team training facility

The proposal includes the construction of a new combined training centre, the redevelopment of the existing facilities at the Academy and designs to convert the main pitch into an indoor pitch. The plans also include improvements to the community playing fields at Simonswood Lane.

Club chief executive Peter Moore said that getting planning permission was “another step on the journey in achieving our vision to bring our first-team players and young players together on one site.”

He added: “As part of the planning process, we will now submit more detail on the scheme to KMBC before we have the certainty that we need to progress with the redevelopment of the site.”

Knowsley Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Graham Morgan, said: “The council and LFC have worked closely with the local community throughout the planning process and we are pleased the plans have received such an overwhelmingly positive response. I’m also delighted that the local community and sports clubs in Kirkby will benefit from the scheme with much-improved football pitches and sports facilities at Simonswood Lane.”