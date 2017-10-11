KKB places big Komatsu order

Rochester-based KKB Group has ordered 26 new Komatsu excavators to meet growing demand.

KKB will be receiving 17 excavators from dealer Marubeni-Komatsu this month and another nine early next year.

KKB, owned by Colin Basi, works in plant hire, remediation, recycling, specialist demolition hire and civil engineering. It already has a fleet of 37 Komatsu machines, including excavators ranging from 20 to 50 tonnes, wheeled loaders and articulated dump trucks.

The latest machines to join the KKB fleet include the hybrid 40-tonne HB365LC-3, the intelligent control PC210LCi-11 and 15 units of the 13-tonne zero tail-swing PC138US-11.