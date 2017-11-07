LafargeHolcim introduces PV concrete cladding

Photovoltaic (PV) concrete cladding is set to outperform rooftop solar, according to LafargeHolcim, which has developed a façade system with partner Heliatek.

The team said that the photovoltaic energy-generating concrete facade has the capability to double the energy generation traditionally achieved by roof-based solar systems.

A prototype of the new system is being presented this week at Batimat, the French construction fair, and a pilot project is planned for 2018.

LafargeHolcim and Heliatek have closely collaborated over the last two years to create a cladding system combining Ductal concrete and HeliaFilm, Heliatek’s flexible and ultra-light solar film. Prefabricated Ductal panels are delivered to site with an integrated solar energy-generation system.

The cladding boosts the building’s ability to generate energy independently and offers a reliable, decentralized and decarbonized energy supply, claim LafargeHolcim and Heliatek. A 10-storey commercial building that has 60% of its facade covered with the Ductal/HeliaFilm cladding system could generate approximately 30%, they say.

Gérard Kuperfarb, group head of growth and innovation at LafargeHolcim said: “LafargeHolcim seeks to offer sustainable, high-performance construction solutions that improve energy efficiency for buildings. With this Ductal/HeliaFilm solution, building owners and developers as well as architects and engineers will be able to mitigate the energy costs of a building while enjoying the many benefits of a very light, low maintenance and long-lasting cladding solution.”

”Cooperation like the one we have with LafargeHolcim is at the core of our strategy,” said Thibaud Le Séguillon, CEO of Heliatek. “Our HeliaFilm is the active element which transforms building cladding into a power station. This is the path to green, localised electricity.”