LafargeHolcim plans Indian expansion

LafargeHolcim is to invest CHF200m (£153m) building a new cement plant to drive further growth in India.

The plant in the state of Rajasthan will serve customers in the north of the country, including Delhi.

LafargeHolcim group CEO Jan Jenischsaid: "India is the second biggest global cement market and is forecasted to continue to see high growth rates. We are excited to invest in this highly attractive market to further strengthen our footprint and to reinforce our leading building materials position in India."

The new plant, which is being set-up by the group’s subsidiary Ambuja Cement, will have a clinker capacity of 3.1 million tonnes per year and the commissioning of the plant is expected for the second half of 2020.

LafargeHolcim operates in India through Ambuja Cement and ACC Limited. The brands of the two companies are marketed through their networks of some 100,000 dealers and retailers. The Group has a nationwide footprint across India and more than 60 million tonnes of cement capacity. It operates 29 cement and more than 60 ready-mix plants. In 2016, LafargeHolcim’s net sales in India amounted to around CHF3.2bn (£2.45bn). LafargeHolcim has more than 13,000 employees in India.