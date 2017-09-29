News » UK » Laing O’Rourke moves Manchester HQ to Sale » published 29 Sep 2017
Laing O’Rourke moves Manchester HQ to Sale
Laing O’Rourke’s northwest operation is moving to new offices next week.
On 2nd October 2017 around 100 Laing O’Rourke staff will move from the existing Birley Fields offices in Manchester to new leased premises at City Gate in Sale, five miles out.
Regional director Tom Higgins said the new offices would also serve as a corporate hub for the multiple local project teams based on site, including the team at the £570m Manchester Airport Transformation project.
“We have a strong order book, with an outstanding pipeline of future projects. Our new office provides us with a strong base to support hundreds of people in the field every day, delivering certainty for our clients,” Tom Higgins said.
Laing O’Rourke is also preferred bidder for the £75m Henry Royce Institute at the University of Manchester and extending Manchester’s tram service through the Metrolink joint venture.
