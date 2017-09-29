Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Laing O’Rourke moves Manchester HQ to Sale » published 29 Sep 2017

Laing O’Rourke moves Manchester HQ to Sale

Laing O’Rourke’s northwest operation is moving to new offices next week.

Laing O’Rourke's new offices in Sale Above: Laing O’Rourke's new offices in Sale

On 2nd October 2017 around 100 Laing O’Rourke staff will move from the existing Birley Fields offices in Manchester to new leased premises at City Gate in Sale, five miles out.

Regional director Tom Higgins said the new offices would also serve as a corporate hub for the multiple local project teams based on site, including the team at the £570m Manchester Airport Transformation project.

“We have a strong order book, with an outstanding pipeline of future projects. Our new office provides us with a strong base to support hundreds of people in the field every day, delivering certainty for our clients,” Tom Higgins said.

Laing O’Rourke is also preferred bidder for the £75m Henry Royce Institute at the University of Manchester and extending Manchester’s tram service through the Metrolink joint venture.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 29 Sep 2017 (last updated on 29 Sep 2017).

More News Channels