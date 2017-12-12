Leadership change at Galliford Try Partnerships

Housing and regeneration specialist Galliford Try Partnerships has appointed Jonathan Peasant as its new director of development.

Jonathan Peasant recently left his position as associate director of development at Countryside Properties, where he'd been for 11 years. At Galliford Try he replaces Darren Leary, who left in August.

Mr Peasant said: “Galliford Try Partnerships has an excellent portfolio of past, present and planned projects, and I believe my experience in helping to deliver homes and creating places where community thrives will serve me well in my new role. The chance to join such a well-known and respected company is one I couldn’t pass on, and I’m extremely eager to get stuck into making regeneration happen.”

Brendan Blythe, regional managing director at Galliford Try Partnerships, said: “Jonathan brings with him a wealth of experience in housing development and placemaking, as well as the regeneration of public sector land, an area in which we continue to grow.

“We’ve established excellent partnerships with local authorities and registered providers since 2015, and Jonathan will be instrumental in maintaining those relationships and building new ones. We’re delighted to welcome him, and his capable hands, to the team.”

Galliford Try Partnerships recently formed one of the largest joint ventures in the northwest between a housebuilder and registered provider, as part of a £100m regeneration scheme in the Partington area of Greater Manchester.