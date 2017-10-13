Lendlease picked for Australian shipyard

Some 600 construction jobs will be created at an Australian naval shipyard project that has been awarded to Lendlease.

Lendlease has been appointed as managing contractor for the construction in South Australia of Osborne South Shipyard, which will be used for Australia’s Future Frigate shipbuilding programme.

The appointment of Lendlease, in partnership with government body Australian Naval Infrastructure, follows a competitive tender process.

Mobilisation works will begin this month with shipbuilding due to start at the site in 2020.

Minister for the finance senator Mathias Cormann said that the government’s decisions to establish Australian Naval Infrastructure and purchase land and facilities from the South Australian Government have enabled work to progress rapidly. “Today’s announcement is the latest step in the Government’s plan to ensure that we develop world-leading shipbuilding facilities in South Australia that will enable our historic investments in naval shipbuilding to commence on schedule.”

Through Australian Naval Infrastructure, the government is investing more than AU$500m in naval infrastructure at Osborne that will support a sustainable, long-term naval shipbuilding industry in Australia.

The work is for the government’s AU$90bn naval shipbuilding program.

Minister for the defence industry Christopher Pyne said: “For the first time in over a decade we are seeing jobs created at Osborne, with up to 600 construction related jobs to be created on the Osborne South Shipyard project. The valley of death is over and we are now seeing an upturn of employment in naval shipbuilding in our state that will only continue to increase as these new projects gain momentum.”