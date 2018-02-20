Mace selected for £350m Stevenage town centre regeneration

Stevenage Borough Council has appointed Mace to undertake the first phase of a planned £350m town centre regeneration.

The council invited developers to propose privately-funded schemes to redevelop the western side of Stevenage town centre – where currently stand council offices, the Plaza mall, bus station and several surface car parks.

Mace’s winning proposal includes new shops, homes, and a central venue bringing together new council offices with a library, a health centre and exhibition space. It will also create a new linear park, and a zone for bars and restaurants.

Construction is expected to start next year.

Mace chief operating officer David Grover said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the development partner for this exciting landmark opportunity to transform Stevenage town centre, and deliver new homes, shops, jobs and other fantastic benefits for the town and its residents. We are looking forward to working closely with the council, local businesses and the wider community to develop our joint vision and will bring forward proposals for consultation in 2018.”

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “This appointment makes large-scale regeneration of our town centre a reality. Mace’s scheme will complement the development already underway – most notably in Park Place – providing new spaces, facilities and homes in the centre of Stevenage and a boost to our local economy with the potential for hundreds of new jobs and training opportunities for local people. The commitment of the council, our partners, local businesses and the property sector specialists that have helped us reach this milestone all demonstrate Stevenage’s significance as a local and regional centre.”