Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Mace man takes chair at Build UK » published 22 Sep 2017

Mace man takes chair at Build UK

Construction federation Build UK is under new leadership after its annual general meeting yesterday.

Build UK chairman Mark Castle Above: Build UK chairman Mark Castle

After two years as joint chairmen, Stanford Flooring managing director Kevin Louch and Wates chairman James Wates have stepped down.

The new chairman of Build UK is Mark Castle, deputy chief operating officer for construction at Mace.

Keltbray chief executive and owner Brendan Kerr is the new vice-chairman.

 

 

This article was published on 22 Sep 2017 (last updated on 22 Sep 2017).

