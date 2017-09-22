News » UK » Mace man takes chair at Build UK » published 22 Sep 2017
Mace man takes chair at Build UK
Construction federation Build UK is under new leadership after its annual general meeting yesterday.
After two years as joint chairmen, Stanford Flooring managing director Kevin Louch and Wates chairman James Wates have stepped down.
The new chairman of Build UK is Mark Castle, deputy chief operating officer for construction at Mace.
Keltbray chief executive and owner Brendan Kerr is the new vice-chairman.
This article was published on 22 Sep 2017 (last updated on 22 Sep 2017).