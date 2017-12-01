Mace lands Sussex Uni science labs

The University of Sussex has selected Mace as its preferred partner for the construction of a £60m life sciences facility at its Falmer campus near Brighton.

The five-storey building will be built of glass, concrete and brick, remaining true to the vision of the university’s founding architect, Sir Basil Spence.

It will be built in the southeast of the campus, near the medical school and other science buildings. With a footprint of more than 17,000 square metres, it will be the university’s second-largest building after the library.

The new life sciences building will include a hub for growing bio-medical businesses, in a bid to strengthen the university’s ties with industry.

Simon Neale, University of Sussex’s director of estates and facilities, said: “Mace has clearly understood our ambition to develop a beacon of science and innovation excellence that will bring significant economic and social benefit to the South East and UK. We will work together to create outstanding modern laboratories and high-tech teaching and research spaces that will inspire the scientists of tomorrow and our talented group of world-leading academics.”

