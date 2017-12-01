News » Over £20m » Mace lands Sussex Uni science labs » published 1 Dec 2017
Mace lands Sussex Uni science labs
The University of Sussex has selected Mace as its preferred partner for the construction of a £60m life sciences facility at its Falmer campus near Brighton.
The five-storey building will be built of glass, concrete and brick, remaining true to the vision of the university’s founding architect, Sir Basil Spence.
It will be built in the southeast of the campus, near the medical school and other science buildings. With a footprint of more than 17,000 square metres, it will be the university’s second-largest building after the library.
The new life sciences building will include a hub for growing bio-medical businesses, in a bid to strengthen the university’s ties with industry.
Simon Neale, University of Sussex’s director of estates and facilities, said: “Mace has clearly understood our ambition to develop a beacon of science and innovation excellence that will bring significant economic and social benefit to the South East and UK. We will work together to create outstanding modern laboratories and high-tech teaching and research spaces that will inspire the scientists of tomorrow and our talented group of world-leading academics.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Dec 2017 (last updated on 1 Dec 2017).