Machine control tech aids M6 project

Hawk Plant Hire has installed the Prolec PME500 system on 35 machines working on the M6 smart motorway upgrade.

The technology enables construction machinery to work safely and effectively near traffic and overhead infrastructure on the M6 J16 to J19 upgrade.

Stewart Brierley, works manager for the Carillion-Kier Joint Venture that is lead contractor on the project, said that the technology was “saving us from many hazards and machine strikes”.

Hawk director Paul Allman explained: “The PME500 system is designed to understand the geometry of the machine, calculating whether movement is safe, and where necessary stopping the boom slewing to avoid hazards such as bridges, oncoming traffic or signage.”

Prolec product support manager Paul Mosely added: “We call it a virtual barrier. We take the machine specification supplied by Hawk and effectively create height and slew limits, which will prevent the machine exceeding these limits when it is unsafe to do so.”

