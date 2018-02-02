Major Chinese developer commits to BREEAM

The international sustainability standard developed by BRE is set to be applied on at least 100 Chinese building projects over the next two years.

One of the country’s largest developers and owners of commercial real estate, Jinmao Holdings Group, has committed to use of the BREEAM standard. The announcement comes as Jinmao embarks on a CNY10bn (£1.1bn) residential and commercial construction programme.

Jinmao Green Building Technology, general manager Yang Bing said that standard is being used across the country, in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Chongqing. “Our goal is to create higher value properties that provide great and healthy spaces for people and don’t have adverse effects on the environment,” he said. “We see BREEAM with its independent approach and strong science to the standard to support us in what we are looking to do, and look to further collaboration in the future with BRE.”

President of BRE China Jaya Skandamoorthy said: “We are very pleased to announce this long-term strategic collaborative with Jinmao which is based on our shared mission to drive positive impacts on the global built environment with significant social, environmental and economic benefits for all’.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony, which was attended by Department of International Trade minister Dr Liam Fox and Wang Wenbin, vice minister of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).

Other areas of collaboration that BRE and Jinmao are working on together include understanding the market need for BRE’s Responsible Sourcing Standard for Construction Products, BES 6001, which demonstrates the ethos of supply chain management and product stewardship and encompasses social, economic and environmental considerations.