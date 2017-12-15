Manchester Airport keeps Galliford Try for stage two pavement works

Galliford Try has secured a £54m contract on the second phase of the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme.

The Galliford Try team will install more than 79,000m3 of pavement quality concrete for new taxiways and aircraft stands. It will also dual a mile-long, 400,000m2 stretch of taxiway so that aircraft can be manoeuvred more efficiently.

In addition, more than six miles of ducting and lighting will be installed and the existing boundary fence moved to accommodate the changes

Manchester Airport is spending £1bn over 10 years to double the size of its Terminal 2 and reconfigure the airfield to unlock growth potential of its two runways.

Galliford Try, a capital delivery framework contactor to Manchester Airports Group (MAG) since 2013, was appointed to the first phase of scheme last August through the award of a £38m contract that extends the airfield's west apron and includes construction of new taxiways and aircraft stands around piers and terminal buildings.

It has now been handed a £54m second phase contract to increase aircraft stand capacity and other aircraft parking to cope with the 2024 traffic projections. Plans show that upgrading the existing taxiway system maximises the use of both runways and improves departure performance capability.

Planning for the new work begins immediately and the scheme will take two years to complete.

Galliford Try aviation director Colin Abbott said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this additional contract which further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Manchester Airports Group. Playing such a key role in the airport's ongoing expansion is a very exciting prospect that enables us to draw on our considerable experience of working airside and landside at airports within and outside the group."

Manchester Airport chief executive Andrew Cowan said: "Galliford Try has proven to be expert at safely completing work in an operational environment and we look forward to working with them in creating a modern and efficient airfield environment for our customers."