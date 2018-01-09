News » UK » Mayor approves Croydon's £1.4bn plans » published 9 Jan 2018
Mayor approves Croydon's £1.4bn plans
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has rubber stamped plans for a £1.4bn rebuild of Croydon’s shopping centre.
The redevelopment of the Whitgift shopping centre by the Croydon Partnership, a joint venture between Westfield and Hammerson, secured council planning permission in November 2017. The mayor’s office has now given its approval too.
More than half-a-million square metres of retail space will be built, alongside space for future student accommodation or a hotel. Construction is expected to start in 2019.
Croydon Council deputy leader Alison Butler said: “I'm delighted another milestone in this project has been reached and the mayor of London has approved the Croydon Partnership's plans. The redevelopment of the Whitgift Centre will transform Croydon town centre and today's green light brings us a step closer to the works getting under way.”
This article was published on 9 Jan 2018 (last updated on 10 Jan 2018).