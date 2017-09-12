News » UK » MBO at PPE » published 12 Sep 2017
MBO at PPE
The management team at a Lancashire construction company Platinum Projects Europe Ltd (PPE) has taken over full ownership of the business.
The management buyout team is a partnership of commercial director David Chinejani and construction director Craig Fairfield, who were both previously minor shareholders.
Ali Nazeri, previously the majority owner, will take the role of non-executive chairman. They will also be joined on the board by director Chris Greenall.
PPE employs 22 staff at its headquarters in Leigh. Clients include retailers Morrisons and Lidl.
This article was published on 12 Sep 2017 (last updated on 12 Sep 2017).