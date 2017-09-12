Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » MBO at PPE » published 12 Sep 2017

MBO at PPE

The management team at a Lancashire construction company Platinum Projects Europe Ltd (PPE) has taken over full ownership of the business.

Craig Fairfield, David Chinejani, Chris Greenall and Ali Nazeri Above: Craig Fairfield, David Chinejani, Chris Greenall and Ali Nazeri

The management buyout team is a partnership of commercial director David Chinejani and construction director Craig Fairfield, who were both previously minor shareholders.

Ali Nazeri, previously the majority owner, will take the role of non-executive chairman. They will also be joined on the board by director Chris Greenall.

PPE employs 22 staff at its headquarters in Leigh. Clients include retailers Morrisons and Lidl.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 12 Sep 2017 (last updated on 12 Sep 2017).

More News Channels