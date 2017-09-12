MBO at PPE

The management team at a Lancashire construction company Platinum Projects Europe Ltd (PPE) has taken over full ownership of the business.

The management buyout team is a partnership of commercial director David Chinejani and construction director Craig Fairfield, who were both previously minor shareholders.

Ali Nazeri, previously the majority owner, will take the role of non-executive chairman. They will also be joined on the board by director Chris Greenall.

PPE employs 22 staff at its headquarters in Leigh. Clients include retailers Morrisons and Lidl.