McAlpine seeks Surrey subbies

Sir Robert McAlpine is looking for suppliers and subcontractors in Surrey to work with it on the £300m Woking town centre redevelopment.

Woking's Victoria Square development will see the construction of two residential tower blocks, a new Hilton hotel and 120,000 sq ft of retail space.

Accompanying projects include a new energy centre, a new glazed canopy for the shopping centre entrance, parking decks and landscaping.

Sir Robert McAlpine’s contract includes shell and core works to the entire development and the fit out of the residential towers and hotel. Completion is set for 2021.

McAlpine is looking for a wide range of trade contractors, including ceramic tiling, joinery, glazing, brick, roofing, plasterboard and steel fabrication. A supplier engagement day is being held at the HG Wells Conference Centre in Woking, 9am-3pm, on 1st March 2018.

Project director Paul Walker said: “Work is progressing fast on site with clearance and demolition work currently under way. As we move in to the next stage of development, we’re hoping to meet with subcontractors and suppliers in and around Woking to help meet our completion date.”

Tickets for the ‘meet the buyer’ event are free but booking is requested, via www.eventbrite.co.uk