McCarthy & Stone names divisional MDs

Retirement house-builder McCarthy & Stone has appointed Brendon O’Neill and Ian Wilkins as divisional managing directors as part of the company’s new operational structure.

Brendon O’Neill, currently regional MD for the Southeast, becomes the company’s South divisional MD covering the company’s Southern, Southeast and North London regions.

Ian Wilkins, currently regional MD for the Northwest, is now North divisional MD, covering the Northwest, Northeast and Scotland. The appointments take effect from 1st January 2018.

Brendon O’Neill joined McCarthy & Stone in March 2017 from Bovis and Ian Wilkins joined in September 2015 from Stewart Milne Homes. Both will report to chief operating officer John Tonkiss.

As part of this new structure, Darren Humphreys was appointed Central divisional managing director in June 2017, covering the East Midlands, West Midlands and Southwest regions.

Chief executive Clive Fenton explained: “These appointments will support our growth objectives to establish a business capable of building and selling more than 3,000 units per year. The move to a divisional structure reflects the investment we are putting in place to run an efficient business at scale and will allow us to capitalise on the substantial growth opportunities in retirement housing.

“With significant talent in our company, I am delighted that we have been able to recruit internally for the roles. Both Ian and Brendon are excellent operators with a wealth of industry experience and I am pleased to see them take on responsibility for managing our regional businesses. They have made an excellent contribution to the company since joining and these promotions reflect the success achieved in their respective regions.”